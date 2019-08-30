The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered 15-year-old by the name of Samuel Juergen.

Juergen was last known to be in the area of Lake Brandt Road and Scalesville Road Wednesday night.

He is described as being 6'2" and weighing 150 pounds.

Those who have information on Samuel's whereabouts are asked to call Guilford Metro 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355. Any additional media inquiries should be directed to Detective T. Lee at 336-641-2307.

RELATED: Missing Girl Found After Car Chase Ends in Crash in King, Police Say

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users