RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Kirsten Briana Hicks was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30. The sheriff's office said Hicks was last seen walking north on Surrie Trail in Pleasant Garden. Deputies believe she was wearing black pants and a black coat.

Anyone with information about Hicks should call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699. You can call the Crime Stoppers tip line (336-672-CRIME or 7463) to stay anonymous.

