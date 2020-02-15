ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Julius Leak was found in Rockingham, NC and is safe.

Previous: The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway teen by the name of Julius Tyrone Leak.

Deputies believe Leak may have traveled to Richmond County in the Rockingham, NC area.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public to call 911 if the whereabouts of Julius Tyrone Leak Jr. is known.

