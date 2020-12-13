Randolph County deputies seeking public's help in search for missing teen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old by the name of Emealia “Emma” Rose Marie Staley.
According to deputies, she was reported missing Sunday but was last seen around 8:00 pm on Saturday in the Gray Fox Lane area of Staley. She reportedly left by unknown means or direction of travel, deputies said.
She was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a gray hoodie.
If anyone has seen or has any information leading to the location of Staley, they are asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698.