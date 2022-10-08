x
Guilford Co deputies use pepper spray on people at Southern Guilford High in Greensboro

It is unknown what led up to this incident.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office had to use pepper spray at a GCS high school.

It happened at Southern Guilford High School Friday. 

This story is developing.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out why pepper spray was used on people at the high school. 

Stay with us for more details about this story. 

