GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is warning of phone scams currently going on across the county.

Deputies say several citizens have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to be deputies or employees with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Citizens claim the callers are informing them that they have missed jury duty or they have an outstanding warrant for missing a court date.

Deputies say the impersonators often demand that citizens pay a fine or fee by phone in order to avoid arrest.

They also say the impersonators often request that payments be made via prepaid money cards or gift cards.

A statement from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office Thursday stated that any "citizen receiving these calls should hang up and should not provide any money or personal information to these scammers. While the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office may call a citizen by phone regarding warrants and other legal papers, we will never ask for money or pre-paid cards over the phone to settle a warrant, a missed jury duty summons, or a missed court date."

