GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two deputy-involved shootings in just 24 hours, has taken a toll on the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and also for the families of those impacted by the shootings.

“Every officer who wears this uniform hopes something like this will never happen to them. They don’t want to be shot. They don’t want to shoot anyone else. We put this badge on to save lives and we’re very passionate about that or we wouldn’t do it,” said Guilford County Sheriff Captain Brian Hall.

On Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two men killed in two separate deputy-involved shootings in just 24 hours. They also released more details about two deputies who were shot while responding to one of the calls.

Here’s what we know about both the deputy-involved shootings.

HIGH POINT STANDOFF

This was the first deputy-involved shooting within 24 hours

2 Deputies Injured

Suspect Killed

Two Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were shot during a more than 10 hours long standoff that ended with a man dead.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Victor Jarvis barricaded himself in his house on Braddock Road Monday morning around 8:35 a.m. Negotiators worked for more than 10 hours to try to get Jarvis to come outside.

SERVING CIVIL PAPERS

A deputy was serving civil papers to execute a padlocking of the house to Jarvis when he barricaded himself inside. Investigators said Jarvis answered the door, then pushed the deputy back, shut the door, and then locked himself inside.

The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SERT) along with patrol deputies set up a perimeter outside the house.

NEGOTIATIONS WITH JARVIS

Investigators said they worked for hours to try to get the suspect out of the house. One of Jarvis' family members also worked to get him to peacefully surrender.

SHOTS FIRED AT DEPUTIES

During the 10 hours, Jarvis fired gunshots at deputies sporadically from inside the house, according to deputies.

At around 6:56 p.m., after exhausting all efforts to get Jarvis to peacefully surrender, the Sheriff's SERT team entered the house. That's when Jarvis shot two deputies.

TWO DEPUTIES SHOT

One deputy was struck in the jaw and another was shot in the upper right arm.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said, "To defend themselves and each other from Jarvis' use of deadly force, three of the deputies returned fire, striking Jarvis who died of his injuries."

"We just ask that everybody keep the families of all involved in their thoughts and prayers and we want to say thank you to all of those who helped us out. It's been a very long day," said Captain Hall.

DEPUTIES' INJURIES

The deputy who was shot in the face will undergo surgery this week to remove the bullet and repair his jaw. The other deputy shot in the arm has since been treated and released from the hospital.

"Hearts are really heavy at this point. This was not the ending we had hoped for this incident," said Captain Brian Hall with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The SBI is now investigating. The names of the deputies injured will not be released at this time.

JAMESTOWN DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING

This was the second deputy-involved shooting in 24 hours

Suspect killed

No deputies or police officers injured

A man died after a deputy-involved shooting at a house in Jamestown earlier Tuesday morning.

WELFARE CHECK CALL

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Bales Chapel Road around 3:20 a.m. for a welfare check. A family member reported that Dennis Patrick, Jr. who was alone inside the house wanted to harm himself.

SHOTS FIRED AT DEPUTIES

When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to Patrick. Captain Hall says that's when Patrick pulled out a gun, and started firing several shots in the direction of law enforcement from the doorway.

That's when the deputies called for High Point Police Officers to help them.

Two High Point Police Officers and one Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy shot back to Patrick's ongoing gunshots. Patrick was struck by a bullet and died.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said, "The actions of the Police Officers and deputy were necessary to protect themselves and each other from Patrick's use of deadly force."

No law enforcement officers were shot or otherwise injured.

"It's been a rough 24 hours for both agencies with two similar incidents in the same day. We just ask for everyone to keep the officers and the families of everybody involved in your thoughts and prayer," said Captain Hall.

