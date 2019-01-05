WELCOME, N.C. — A Lexington woman was shot and killed by a Davidson County deputy Tuesday night in Welcome.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old April Tate Robertson took an employee hostage with a knife, around 10:45 Tuesday night, at the Sheetz on Old US Highway 52.

Robertson would not drop the knife or comply with any of the deputies' commands. She was then shot by a deputy. Officers started emergency treatment to save her life, but were unsuccessful.

The employee held hostage had minor injuries.

The Deputy involved in the shooting is a nine year veteran of the sheriff's offcie. He is assigned to the Patrol Division and on administrative duties pending an investigation by the North Carolina SBI, Sheriff's office says.

