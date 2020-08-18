Deputy removes woman from Alamance County Commissioners' meeting

Alamance County Chair, Amy Galey said the woman wasn’t allowed to directly address the UPS representatives.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Commissioners’ meeting became heated Monday night as a woman spoke out against the Graham Confederate statue during the UPS incentives portion of the meeting.

The woman representing a group against the Graham Confederate statue spoke during the public comment period. She wanted UPS to ask Alamance County to remove the Graham Confederate statue as part of the UPS incentives deal. Alamance County Chair, Amy Galey said the woman wasn’t allowed to directly address the UPS representatives.