GRAHAM, N.C. — Two Alamance County Detention Center Inmates got their GED at the High School Equivalency Graduation Ceremony on Friday.

The event was held at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Dominic Cuda and William Reynolds who both scored high on all tests were presented diplomas and plan to continue their education according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The Detention Center/ACC G.E.D. program began in 2015. To date, twelve inmates have completed and graduated from the course.

Detention Center Programs Coordinator, Captain Rickey Durham (Ret), working with ACC and the United Way of Alamance County, has been with the program from its beginning.

