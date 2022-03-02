‘Villages of Summerfield Farms’ development plan includes townhomes and cottages, trails, bikeways

They call it the Villages of Summerfield Farms. Town and neighborhood designer Victor Dover said they'll build 11 villages on the huge area of land.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — News 2 is learning more about a plan to develop almost a thousand acres in Summerfield.

Summerfield Farms landowner David Couch and his team presented their plan for the 973-acre plot of land Thursday. They call it the Villages of Summerfield Farms.

They showcased maps, pictures and renderings of the project. Couch first proposed the plan in 2020. He wants to build dozens of new homes.

Town and neighborhood designer Victor Dover said they'll build 11 villages on the huge area of land. They include common areas, townhomes and cottages, trails, and bikeways.

"Each of them is a challenging design project in itself and we know all those sites are different one from another in terms of their surroundings, context and the views from them. So, it's the kind of opportunity to get things right that rarely comes along," explained Dover.

Dover said the project will mean modifying local development ordinances. They plan to create a new one called, open space mixed-use villages or OSM-V.

"The zoning code is like the genetic code for growing your town, and if you get those rules right you can grow healthy, productive and positive growth and get the place you really want. But if you leave the flaws in the ordinance or you have the missing genetic material to grow that good stuff, you'll just miss out on all the walkable, livable places that are described in the villages," said Dover.

Water and sewer lines would come from the city of Greensboro. Some already living in the area were worried about this. Dover said only those living in the new development would connect to those lines.

"No one else in Summerfield would be required or asked to pay for any part of that. If they want to hook on and they are close to and can extend to it, great. But, no one would be required to do it. So, it would be available to everyone in Summerfield including the firefighters who need water pressure to fill their tankers, but no one would be required to hook into it," said Dover.

Organizers said the project will take 20 plus years to complete.

The next step is to submit a development application to the town of Summerfield in the next few days.