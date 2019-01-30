FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Devers Elementary School on Fort Bragg has been evacuated after officials said a student claimed to have an explosive device.

The school was evacuated at 8:35 a.m. 481 students were moved to a safe and warm location, Fort Bragg officials said.

Fort Bragg first responders were on scene three minutes later.

A student said they had an improvised explosive device - leading to the evacuation, Fort Bragg officials said.

No explosives have been found but a Fort Bragg unit specializing in explosive removal is on site.