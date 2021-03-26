Dewberry Farm opens tulip fields for spring

It's a springtime tradition! Take a walk through 30,000 tulips and pick some for yourself.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Ready to tip-toe through the tulips? You can! A Kernersville Farm is opening its tulip fields to customers on Friday.

This is the fourth year Dewberry Farm has opened up the fields for flower picking and photo ops. 30,000 flowers have bloomed so far out of the 100,000 the farm planted.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children over 2 years old. Pets aren't allowed.

All cut tulips are $1.25. Bring your own clippers and basket. Buckets are available for $2.