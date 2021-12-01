Downtown Greensboro Inc. launches new contest as effort to help promote small businesses

Those taking part in the contest have the chance to win $500 per week for themselves and the business they visit.



“Following the rush of the holiday season, January and February have traditionally been slower months for our small businesses. Add in the continued effects of the pandemic, and now more than ever we need to come together as a community to support each other,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “#DGSOtogo aims to support not just our small business owners, but those people who choose to support local in the center city.”



DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and order takeout, gift cards, or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500!