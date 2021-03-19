x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Did tornadoes hit the Triad area? The National Weather Service will investigate

WFMY News 2 received a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from viewer Tim Hensley.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The National Weather Service will begin their investigation early Friday morning to find out if tornadoes touched down in the Triad area.

WFMY News 2 received a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from viewer Tim Hensley. A number of people on social media shared the same photo of what looks like a funnel cloud in the Burlington area as it quickly became viral. The photo was captured during the tornado-warned storm in the area on Thursday.

Credit: Tim Hensley
Photo captured by Tim Hensley of what looks like a funnel cloud in Burlington

The National Weather Service will begin their investigation Friday morning around 8 a.m. in the High Point area. They will then survey damage while moving across the rest of the area west to east and into the Burlington area.

PHOTOS | Lots of storm damage, flooding, hail as Triad gets hit hard by possible tornado

1 / 46
WFMY News 2 Viewer Submitted
I-40 before University Drive heading east in Burlington Credit: WFMY News 2 Viewer Submitted

Related Articles