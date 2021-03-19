Did tornadoes hit the Triad area? The National Weather Service will investigate

WFMY News 2 received a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from viewer Tim Hensley.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The National Weather Service will begin their investigation early Friday morning to find out if tornadoes touched down in the Triad area.

WFMY News 2 received a photo of what looks like a funnel cloud from viewer Tim Hensley. A number of people on social media shared the same photo of what looks like a funnel cloud in the Burlington area as it quickly became viral. The photo was captured during the tornado-warned storm in the area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service will begin their investigation Friday morning around 8 a.m. in the High Point area. They will then survey damage while moving across the rest of the area west to east and into the Burlington area.