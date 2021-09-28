National North Carolina Day is here and we love everything about our state!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from an August 2021 story on the Greensboro Food Truck Festival.

Sept. 28 is National North Carolina Day recognizing the Tar Heel state as the 12th state to join the Union.

The state was the first state to vote for independence from the British at the first Continental Congress.

In 2017, National Day Calendar began celebrating each state in the order they entered the union. Since then, every year a few parts of who and what make up North Carolina are highlighted.

The black bear is one of the most well-known residents of North Carolina. It is the smallest of the three bear species found in North America and has been recorded in every state in the U.S. except Hawaii.

Did you know it's National North Carolina Day? What better way to celebrate our state than to highlight one of its most... Posted by North Carolina Zoo on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The state is filled with beauty from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Cape Fear and up to Kitty Hawk. Along with the beauty, you will find mystery buried in history and nature in our favorite state.

It is also home to the 82nd Airborne, blue fireflies, and the lavish Biltmore Estate.

Some studios find North Carolina ideal for filming on location, so you may recognize places from TV shows or films you have seen including the movie, Dirty Dancing. Also, don’t forget both the Carolinas are home to NASCAR.

Join National Day Calendar and celebrate North Carolina’s mysteries and history. Explore all the mysteries and ocean views.