GREENSBORO, N.C.-- We know to look for expiration dates on food and medications, but be sure to add smoke alarms to the list.

If this is surprises you, you are not alone.

The National Fire Protection Association found 9 out of 10 consumers are unaware they need to replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

You can find the expiration date by looking on the back where the date of manufacture is marked.

The smoke alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date, not the date you bought it.

It's a good idea to write the replacement date on a piece of tape, then stick it on the outside, so you don't have to wonder.

If you're in the market for a new one, Consumer Reports suggests a dual sensor detector.

Just look for the words Photoelectric and Ionization.

It means they'll detect smoky, slow burning fires and fast, flaming fires. The device will set you back around 30 bucks. It's a small price to pay, if it mean keeping you and your family safe.

Smoke detectors should be outside every bedroom., at least one on every floor, and by a heat source.

Fire officials recommend testing your device every month and replacing the batteries twice a year.

Most fire departments will inspect and install fire detectors for free, some even provide the detector free of charge like the Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Fire Departments.

To check if your fire department does the same, all you need to do is give them a call.

