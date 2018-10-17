GREENSBORO, N.C. -- South Elm Street downtown looks unrecognizable right now.

Minimal parking, crews working everywhere, and lanes blocked by trucks. It's kind of a headache. But it is temporary.

It's all a part of the South Elm Water Main Rehabilitation Project.

This is a statement from Shane Messer, an Engineering Specialist with the Department of Water Resources for the City of Greensboro:

Last week, temporary bypass lines were tied into the domestic and fire connections along the length of the project. Cleaning of the existing 10” water main will begin this week. The cleaning device is operated with a large winch truck positioned at an access area. Excavation in and around MLK, Lewis, and Bain Street will continue in order to relay pipe that we are unable to line. Impacts to you will include some inconvenience in pedestrian walkways, reduced parking and some minor delays and slow-downs in traffic through the area.

S Elm just north of Lewis Street to Just south of Smothers Place will be closed to through traffic from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The work will be centered around the intersection of South Elm and Martin Luther King.

The City of Greensboro says this project will "improve infrastructure."

