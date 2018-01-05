PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- It's Monday night and Dwayne Bryant is working hard in his brother's garage. Along with his brother and one of their friends, they're trying to fix up Bryant's race car. After all, it had a rough weekend.

If you haven't seen the video of the car that jumped a barrier at Bowman Gray Stadium Saturday night, you can watch that here. It was all caught on camera and it's pretty incredible.

But what's more incredible is that Bryant, the driver, walked away unscathed. He says he and the other driver involved were both alright.

"Didn't have a scratch on me," Dwayne says.

But his car is a different story. Bryant says it's going to take a lot of work and new parts to get it back into racing shape, but it's something he knows how to do.

"We grew up in racing," Bryant explains. "I've got an uncle that builds drag cars and stuff and my dad is one of the best mechanics in the country."

Despite the accident throwing a wrench in the race, the car is in good hands. Bryant says he hopes to have the work done by Friday night so he can start practicing again Saturday.

"These cars, they've got a rigorous tech you have to go through and of course, they're built pretty doggone safe."

But after his last race, he know's it's more than just a "doggone safe" car looking out for him behind the wheel.

"Somebody was watching out for me," Bryant explains. "The good Lord and savior was watching out for me and that made the difference."

Officials at Bowman Gray said no one was hurt. The track issued a statement Sunday night:

To keep drivers and fans safe at Bowman Gray Stadium, we have track-level protective guard rail and then a high concrete wall several feet behind that separating fans from the track. What occurred on Saturday wasn't a danger to fans but was instead our safety systems working as intended to ensure that fans were kept safe - just like they have been for 70 years at Bowman Gray Stadium.

