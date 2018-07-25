Demi Lovato is awake and with her family today. The TV and music star reportedly overdosed yesterday morning. Millions of fans are expressing their emotion over the situation on Twitter, using the hashtag, you are not alone Demi.

Many of Lovato's fans are kids and teens. And her situation poses a difficult conversation for parents. Drugs and overdoses. What's the best way to have that conversation, especially when it's a celebrity that kids look up to?

The best way to start a conversation with your teen is to jump right in. Use a real life example – like Demi Lovato's situation, when you can. Be factual. No sugarcoating it because it's a serious topic. Explain that an overdose is when you take a large amount of a drug that your body can’t process. It can lead to death.

Kids might say, if it can kill you then why would anyone take drugs? Explain that people aren’t trying to kill themselves. They take drugs because it makes them feel a certain way – it makes them feel good. Many times, they take too much of the drug and they doesn’t realize it. Drugs impact your brain’s ability to think correctly and that’s partly how it happens.

Your kids might ask – why can’t people just stop taking them? You crave that feeling – when you come off of the drugs it makes you feel bad. You take more drugs to get rid of the bad feeling. So you chase that feeling – it becomes addictive. It’s hard to break, but not impossible.

