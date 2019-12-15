WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is suffering serious injuries following a dirt bike crash in Winston-Salem Saturday.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Jarrell Cohen, 43, was traveling south on N. Cleveland Avenue when he lost control of the bike just before the intersection at 11th Street.

Police say Cohen was thrown over the handlebars before the dirt bike fell to the ground, he was then taken to a local hospital for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The roadway was closed for investigation for two hours following the incident according to police.

