Dirty units at Block 43 Apartments anger Greensboro college students, parents on move-in day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — College students and parents are upset with how Block 43 Apartments in Greensboro has handled fall semester move-in day Saturday, citing long lines in the heat and dirty units not cleaned from prior residents.

Block 43 Apartments is a private apartment complex located on Clifton Road where some students at North Carolina A&T University, UNC Greensboro, and other local campuses live.

Multiple students and parents told WFMY News 2 they were told to arrive at Block 43 at 9 a.m. Saturday to pick up their unit keys, only to wait for several hours in lines outside in the heat where temperatures reached the mid-90s.

One parent said she and her student found trash, dirt, hair, mold, and dust when they walked into the unit for the first time, and shared photos of the mess.

A spokesperson with N.C. A&T confirmed with WFMY News 2 that units were not prepared for students' arrival Saturday, and that the head of housing and residence life was at Block 43 Saturday helping students affected by the situation.

“N.C. A&T is aware of apartments at Block 43 assigned to some of our students that were not move-in ready Saturday, as they should have been. A&T officials are working with the complex’s management company to ensure the issues are resolved immediately," associate vice chancellor for University Relations Todd Simmons said. "We will offer temporary accommodations for tonight for students whose apartments have not been properly prepared and family members who accompanied them."

The N.C. A&T spokesperson said this is the largest class the university has ever seen.

A spokesperson with UNC Greensboro told WFMY they are also assessing the situation.

A phone call to Block 43 Apartments on Saturday went to voicemail, where a recording said the voicemail box was full. WFMY News 2 has reached out to the management company, and will update this article when we hear back.

