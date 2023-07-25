Discolored water in Forsyth County safe for drinking, cooking, and bathing, officials say

Winston-Salem city officials said customers may experience discolored tap water, but they shouldn't worry because they're flushing the system.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Is your tap water coming out brown or yellow?

Winston-Salem city officials said not to worry because the water is safe for drinking, cooking, and bathing.

They say the discoloration is due to the iron and manganese that have gathered in the pipes over time, giving the water a yellow or rusty-colored appearance.

City officials said as City Link receives reports, field crews with Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Utilities are conducting routine flushing of the water distribution system to reduce the duration of discolored water in the areas.

Power failures at Neilson Water Treatment Plant may have contributed to discolored water reports last week and a small number of reports have been submitted this week, according to city officials. Winston-Salem city officials also said at no time, however, has the safety of local drinking water been compromised.

If your water appears red, brown, or yellow, it is recommended to refrain from washing clothes to avoid possible staining of light-colored clothing. Remember, while the water may appear discolored, it remains safe for drinking, cooking, and bathing, officials say.

To minimize the potential impact on customers, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will continue to flush water lines. Citizens can assist with response efforts by reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water to City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, calling 336-727-8000, or using any of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink. Subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for utility updates at cityofws.org/notifyme.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.