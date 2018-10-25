BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- The Burlington Police Department along with Safe Kids NC will hold an Operation Medicine Drop event on Saturday, October 27.

The event will be held at the Harris Teeter on 2727 S. Church St. from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Operation Medicine Drop is an event where people can drop off over-the-county drugs, prescriptions, samples, and pet medications to ensure that they get disposed of up correctly.

Drugs should never be flushed or thrown away in the garbage because they can contaminate water sources.

