Disposing Christmas trees correctly after the holidays

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has some guidelines on how to safely dispose of your Christmas tree and other greenery after the holidays.

Greenery used for decorations can often carry diseases and invasive species, according to a press release. Some species of concern include an insect called the elongate hemlock scale and a fungal disease called boxwood blight. If not thrown away properly, pests in these types of decorations can wreck havoc on the environment and cause damage to trees and other native plants.

In order to protect the environment, the MDA has some tips on how to correctly dispose of your trees, wreaths, etc. after the holidays season:

The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations; contact locations directly to see if they accept trees and greenery.

Do not toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile, which can spread the invasive species or disease.

Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed in trash cans.

If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn the greens. Always check fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning and follow local ordinances.

If you believe your holiday greenery has been infested by pests or diseases, contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684, reportapest@state.mn.us, or use the online reporting form.

