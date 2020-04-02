GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Animal Shelter has issued a warning about a highly-contagious virus in dogs called, distemper.

That’s after a stray dog from Greensboro tested positive for distemper during routine testing. Shelter workers said the dog was already being held separately from other animals but they also took immediate quarantine actions in accordance with protocols. The staff has also isolated nine other animals who were in exposure ranges. Staff workers are vaccinating, cleaning and disinfecting to keep the contagious disease from spreading.

The shelter said no other animals have tested positive for distemper at this time.

WHAT IS DISTEMPER?

Distemper is a highly-contagious, often fatal virus that is spread among dogs via body excretions and inhalation.

SYMPTOMS OF DISTEMPER

Symptoms include a thick discharge in nose and eyes, diarrhea, fever, coughing, loss of appetite, twitching and neurological signs. Dogs of any age are most susceptible. Dogs may be infected and spreading the virus without exhibiting any symptoms. The incubation of distemper once a pet is exposed is typically within one to six weeks.

Signs of distemper can appear as minor canine upper respiratory infections and can vary from dog to dog, making a diagnosis very complicated. However, if symptoms are presented together, a diagnosis of distemper is more likely.

NO KNOWN CURE

Although distemper may be manageable in a few cases, currently there is no known cure and often requires euthanasia.

OTHER ANIMAL RELATED STORIES

Stolen, sick puppy 'Bam Bam' returned to Virginia Beach animal shelter

Shelter waives adoption fees for adult dogs under 59-pounds to honor Luke Kuechly

Deputy rescues dog after car hits it and leaves

Internet goes crazy over 'Baby Yoda Cat' in NC

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775