BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- A house was struck in Burlington Saturday after a woman lost control of her vehicle.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened around 5:33 pm in the 300 block of Austin St.

Jennifer Harrelson who was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry got distracted when approaching the roadway on Hazel Dr. toward Blackwell St.

There were three other occupants in the car with Harrelson.

Weather conditions caused her to lose sight of the upcoming curve in the road.

Upon trying to stop, Harrelson lost control of the car causing her to leave the roadway travel through a backyard and hit a house.

The City of Burlington Building inspector responded to assess the damage.

The home is condemned until repairs can be performed.

One person was inside the home at the time of the incident but was not injured.

The total damage to the residence is estimated at $20,000.

All occupants of the Toyota were treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY