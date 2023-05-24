Diving into DSS process of placing children in foster home

Department of Social Services said there's a rise in cases where children are being abused and ending up in foster homes.

This comes after a Greensboro man made his first appearance in court Tuesday, accused of killing his 3-month-old son two years ago. Sterling Cummings was also arrested on similar charges in 2012, which ended in his child at that time being put in foster care.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to a child protective services supervisor with DSS, Pamela Bright.

Bright said, putting a child in foster care is actually the last possible outcome they seek when they are presented with a new case.

DSS explained that when they first receive allegations, the case goes to intake where a screening process is done to determine if it’s an immediate case, 24-hour case, or 72-hour case.

After that, it is determined if a family or investigative assessment is needed.

"We try to work with the families to help them bring out some strengths to help them identify what are some plans for their children,” Bright said.

A social worker is then assigned to the case and the investigation starts.

Bright said it all depends on the investigation, where the case goes next.

"If we find that the allegations are true, we will ask the families to identify a temporary safety provider. If they are unable to identify a safety provider then we possibly look at filing a petition for foster care,” Bright said.

A child abuse case back in 2012 ended with the boy being put in foster care.

A Greensboro man, Sterling Cummings, appeared in court Tuesday for allegedly killing his 3-month-old son in May of 2021.

Health officials found that the 3-month-old had retinal hemorrhaging and an abnormal MRI.



In 2012, Greensboro police were made aware of an incident in Southern Pines where the biological son of Cummings was "shaken".



The abuse left the child bedridden, permanently blind, and the child has cerebral palsy.

Police charged Cummings with Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. That child survived and went into foster care. The couple who adopted the child, Allan and Tracy Trepcyk were both in court Tuesday.

They said when Cummings abused their adopted son, he spent 45 days in jail and then was released.

The couple believes that stricter penalties need to be enacted so this isn’t able to happen to other children.

“Fondly sad. Sad for that innocent baby that lost his life, and continue to be sad for our son's circumstances. I mean our son is a survivor, yes. But the little boy that was born in 2012 that was healthy with 10 toes and fingers is gone,” Trepcyk said.

There are currently 520 children in foster care placement in Guilford County and over 12,000 children in foster care in North Carolina.

According to Children's Home Society, there's been a 23 percent decline in foster homes from 2021 to 2022.