The Dixie Classic Fair is right around the corner and you don't want to miss out on your chance for discounted tickets! This year's fair fun runs from October 4- 13.

The Advance Discounted Tickets and Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupons are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and the fair’s website, through October 3 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the fair, advanced sale purchases can save you up to 40-percent off day-of values and are available through mobile ticketing, so you don't have to wait in ticket lines when you arrive.

“Advanced Tickets and Advance Strates Ride Coupons offer the steepest discounts off regular priced tickets,” said the new Fair Director, Cheryle Hartley.

“Purchasing through Ticketmaster or directly through our website or Annex Box Office is the only way that you can be assured that you have authentic discount tickets. It’s the only way to save money and ensure that you, your family and friends will have a good time.”

Advance Ticket prices are $8 for adults (regularly $10 for ages 12 and older) and $3 for children (regularly $5 for ages 6-11). Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are free.

Advance Sale Strates Ride Credits are $10 for 30 credits (regularly $15, Ticketmaster service fees apply if purchased online). Exchange your Advance Sale Ride Coupon for a ride card on the Carnival Midway. Generally, rides take 6 to 10 credits per ride (approximately four rides per card on the Midway; five rides per card in Kiddie Land). Coupons are good any day.

Dixie Classic Fair Step right up for 2019 Fair Savings! Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Dixie Classic Fair. Buy your tickets in advance for the biggest savings. https://bit.ly/2ZBhSEU

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Fair Planning Committee Asks City Council for More Time to Consider 'Dixie Classic' Name Change Options

RELATED: More Than 8,000 Names Submitted For Dixie Classic Fair Name Change As City Leaders Discuss Its Future

RELATED: How Did The Word 'Dixie' Become Associated With The South?

RELATED: Is The Dixie Classic Fair Changing Its Name Or Not?

RELATED: Is Dixie Leaving The Fair? Winston-Salem City Officials Say It’s Possible But Not Definite

RELATED: No More Dixie Classic Fair? Winston-Salem Starts Process to Change Name of the City's Annual Fair, Second Largest in NC

RELATED: 'Take Dixie Out Of The ‘Dixie Classic Fair.’ Group Urges Winston-Salem City Leaders To Change Fair's Name

RELATED: The Last Of Old Dixie | City of Lexington’s Once Historic Landmark Torn Down

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users