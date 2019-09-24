WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad are you ready! The Dixie Classic Fair is just a days away from evading the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year, the fair will run from October 4-13 featuring tons of fun for the entire family to enjoy.

Top Entertainment Picks At The Dixie Classic Fair

Demolition Derby

Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Cars smash ‘em and crash ‘em until only one car is left standing. If you miss the initial action on Oct. 4., the Demolition Derby also takes place on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Figure 8 Racing

Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Drivers maneuver their cars around tight curves at a breakneck pace in an attempt to avoid crashes and cross the finish line first.

The Rodeo

Oct. 6, at 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m.

Cattle roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bronc riding.

Midnight Star

(R&B techno funk)

Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The band formed at Kentucky State University in 1976 as a party band. When they signed with Solar Records, they produced a series of hit albums, including The Beginning, Standing Together, and Victory.

Joe Diffie

(Country)

Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Whether singing about untarnished love in the enduring hit “John Deere Green,” the perennial appeal of “Pickup Man” or the heartbreak of dreams unrealized in “Ships That Don’t Come In,” GRAMMY® and CMA-winning country music legend, Joe Diffie, has continually painted a portrait of real life with all its joy and angst.

Jordan Feliz with I am They and Hanna Kerr

(Christian)

Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Feliz is a Billboard Chart-topping contemporary Christian pop singer and songwriter.

I Am They is made up of Abbie Parker (vocals/harmonium), Jon McConnell (vocals/guitar/keys), Matt Hein (vocals/guitar/mandolin), Justin Shinn (keys/banjo) and Sara Palmer (drums)

Hannah Kerr is an artist/songwriter. Her current single “Split the Sea,” is at Christian radio now. Her most recent project, Christmas Eve In Bethlehem, brings a jazz-infused twist to classic Christmas songs and features two original songs co-written by Kerr.

GET TO THE FAIR!

421 27th Street NW

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

From the West

Follow Business Interstate 40

Take Exit 2B Silas Creek Parkway

Follow the signs north to the Fairgrounds/Coliseum area

From the East

Follow Business 40 to US 52

Take Exit 112 – Akron Drive

Follow the signs for the Fairgrounds/Coliseum area

FAIR HOURS

Sunday – Friday: 11 AM – 11 PM

Saturdays: 9 AM – 11 PM

*October 4th – 13th, 2019

GET TICKETS

Get tickets to the Dixie Classic Fair

GATE ADMISSION

Adults (ages 12-64) – $10

Children (ages 6–11) – $5

Children (5 & under) – Free

Senior Adults (65 & over, with ID) – Free.

WRISTBRAND

Strates Shows unlimited wristband

Regular price – $40

Discounted Days – $35 (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) No coupon needed

PROMOTIONAL DAYS

UNLIMITED RIDE DISCOUNT DAYS

Monday, October 7, Tuesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 10

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Pay Fair gate admission; go to Midway Ticket Booth,

and purchase wristband to ride all day for $35! Regular price all other days is $40.

SCHOOL DAY (Preschool-5th Grades)

Monday, October 7 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Students (Preschool – 5th grade) Free until 2:00 pm

SENIOR ADULT DAY

Tuesday, October 8 – Gates Open To Seniors 9:00 am

Aides assisting seniors admitted Free on this day.

Special Fun Time & Special Events for Senior Adults beginning at 10:00 am.

65 years and over, admitted Free all week with Proper ID.

SPECIAL EDUCATION DAY

Wednesday, October 9

Gates Open Special Education Day Groups 9:00 am – closing.

Free for persons with disabilities and their aides.



CRISIS CONTROL MINISTRY FOOD DAY AT THE FAIR

Wednesday, October 9 – 9:00 am – closing

Bring 5 cans or 5 boxes of non-perishable food and receive one free admission.



MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY SPONSORED BY WXII TV

Thursday, October 10 – Gates Open 11:00 am – closing

Active and Retired Military with immediate family,

Admitted Free with Proper ID.



WINSTON-SALEM JOURNAL FAMILY FUN DAYS

Saturday, October 12 – 9:00 am – 7:00 pm and

Sunday, October 13 – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Kids 7 and under can ride all Strates Shows Kiddie land Rides for $10.00.

(Excluding Pony Rides)

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking is available at the LJVM Coliseum lot and BB&T Field parking lots owned and operated by Wake Forest University.

$10 All Fair Days but October 12th. Address: 2825 University Parkway

$20 on October 12th (due to Wake Forest vs Louisville Football, reserve your VIP spot today, see below)

$10 parking is available at WS First which includes Shuttle Transportation (Address: 1142 Long Road).

OTHER DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR STORIES

RELATED: Back To The Drawing Board: Winston-Salem Committee Votes To Change 'Dixie Classic Fair' By 2020, But Still Deciding On New Name

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair New Name, Winston-Salem Submits Its Recommendation

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair Name is Changing: Here's the Process

RELATED: Winston-Salem City Leaders Approve Dixie Classic Fair Name Change

RELATED: No More Dixie | Fair Committee Asks City to Hire Consultant to Research New Name Options

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair Fun is Almost Here! Advanced Discount Tickets On Sale Now!

RELATED: Fair Planning Committee Asks City Council for More Time to Consider 'Dixie Classic' Name Change Options

RELATED: More Than 8,000 Names Submitted For Dixie Classic Fair Name Change As City Leaders Discuss Its Future

RELATED: How Did The Word 'Dixie' Become Associated With The South?

RELATED: Is The Dixie Classic Fair Changing Its Name Or Not?

RELATED: Is Dixie Leaving The Fair? Winston-Salem City Officials Say It’s Possible But Not Definite

RELATED: No More Dixie Classic Fair? Winston-Salem Starts Process to Change Name of the City's Annual Fair, Second Largest in NC

RELATED: 'Take Dixie Out Of The ‘Dixie Classic Fair.’ Group Urges Winston-Salem City Leaders To Change Fair's Name

RELATED: A MOOooooving Proposal At The Dixie Classic Fair