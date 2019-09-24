WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad are you ready! The Dixie Classic Fair is just a days away from evading the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
This year, the fair will run from October 4-13 featuring tons of fun for the entire family to enjoy.
Top Entertainment Picks At The Dixie Classic Fair
Demolition Derby
- Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Cars smash ‘em and crash ‘em until only one car is left standing. If you miss the initial action on Oct. 4., the Demolition Derby also takes place on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Figure 8 Racing
- Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Drivers maneuver their cars around tight curves at a breakneck pace in an attempt to avoid crashes and cross the finish line first.
The Rodeo
- Oct. 6, at 1:00 p.m.
- Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m.
Cattle roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bronc riding.
Midnight Star
(R&B techno funk)
- Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The band formed at Kentucky State University in 1976 as a party band. When they signed with Solar Records, they produced a series of hit albums, including The Beginning, Standing Together, and Victory.
Joe Diffie
(Country)
- Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Whether singing about untarnished love in the enduring hit “John Deere Green,” the perennial appeal of “Pickup Man” or the heartbreak of dreams unrealized in “Ships That Don’t Come In,” GRAMMY® and CMA-winning country music legend, Joe Diffie, has continually painted a portrait of real life with all its joy and angst.
Jordan Feliz with I am They and Hanna Kerr
(Christian)
- Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Feliz is a Billboard Chart-topping contemporary Christian pop singer and songwriter.
I Am They is made up of Abbie Parker (vocals/harmonium), Jon McConnell (vocals/guitar/keys), Matt Hein (vocals/guitar/mandolin), Justin Shinn (keys/banjo) and Sara Palmer (drums)
Hannah Kerr is an artist/songwriter. Her current single “Split the Sea,” is at Christian radio now. Her most recent project, Christmas Eve In Bethlehem, brings a jazz-infused twist to classic Christmas songs and features two original songs co-written by Kerr.
GET TO THE FAIR!
421 27th Street NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
From the West
Follow Business Interstate 40
Take Exit 2B Silas Creek Parkway
Follow the signs north to the Fairgrounds/Coliseum area
From the East
Follow Business 40 to US 52
Take Exit 112 – Akron Drive
Follow the signs for the Fairgrounds/Coliseum area
FAIR HOURS
Sunday – Friday: 11 AM – 11 PM
Saturdays: 9 AM – 11 PM
*October 4th – 13th, 2019
GET TICKETS
Get tickets to the Dixie Classic Fair
GATE ADMISSION
- Adults (ages 12-64) – $10
- Children (ages 6–11) – $5
- Children (5 & under) – Free
- Senior Adults (65 & over, with ID) – Free.
WRISTBRAND
Strates Shows unlimited wristband
Regular price – $40
Discounted Days – $35 (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) No coupon needed
PROMOTIONAL DAYS
UNLIMITED RIDE DISCOUNT DAYS
Monday, October 7, Tuesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 10
11:00 am – 11:00 pm
Pay Fair gate admission; go to Midway Ticket Booth,
and purchase wristband to ride all day for $35! Regular price all other days is $40.
SCHOOL DAY (Preschool-5th Grades)
Monday, October 7 – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Students (Preschool – 5th grade) Free until 2:00 pm
SENIOR ADULT DAY
Tuesday, October 8 – Gates Open To Seniors 9:00 am
Aides assisting seniors admitted Free on this day.
Special Fun Time & Special Events for Senior Adults beginning at 10:00 am.
65 years and over, admitted Free all week with Proper ID.
SPECIAL EDUCATION DAY
Wednesday, October 9
Gates Open Special Education Day Groups 9:00 am – closing.
Free for persons with disabilities and their aides.
CRISIS CONTROL MINISTRY FOOD DAY AT THE FAIR
Wednesday, October 9 – 9:00 am – closing
Bring 5 cans or 5 boxes of non-perishable food and receive one free admission.
MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY SPONSORED BY WXII TV
Thursday, October 10 – Gates Open 11:00 am – closing
Active and Retired Military with immediate family,
Admitted Free with Proper ID.
WINSTON-SALEM JOURNAL FAMILY FUN DAYS
Saturday, October 12 – 9:00 am – 7:00 pm and
Sunday, October 13 – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kids 7 and under can ride all Strates Shows Kiddie land Rides for $10.00.
(Excluding Pony Rides)
PARKING INFORMATION
Parking is available at the LJVM Coliseum lot and BB&T Field parking lots owned and operated by Wake Forest University.
- $10 All Fair Days but October 12th. Address: 2825 University Parkway
- $20 on October 12th (due to Wake Forest vs Louisville Football, reserve your VIP spot today, see below)
- $10 parking is available at WS First which includes Shuttle Transportation (Address: 1142 Long Road).
