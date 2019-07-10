WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Before the Dixie Classic Fair's name changes next year, people are buying it!

Fair spokesperson Siobhan Olson says the fair's total merchandise sales have already quadrupled since last year. In 2018, merchandise sales totaled $3,200. She says in the first three days of this year's fair, sales are already over $12,000.

It's the last year before the Dixie Classic Fair's name will change, and fair officials say it's clear people want memorabilia with the name before it goes away.

Olson says the sweaters are one of the hot items since the weather is getting cooler, and they nearly sold out Sunday night.

Fair officials say opening weekend attendance nearly matched 2018 attendance figures and is above the five-year record. More than 83,000 people came through the gates during the first three days.

