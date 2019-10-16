WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Dixie Classic Fair wrapped up with record attendance and merchandise sales.

It's the last year the fair will be billed as the "Dixie Classic Fair," as city leaders and fair officials work to figure out a new name for the fair starting next year.

The fair drew in more than 292,000 people from October 4 to 13, a slight increase over the past five year averages.

Fair-goers couldn't wait to buy the name "Dixie Classic" either. Fair officials say merchandise sales, including things from ball caps, sweatshirts, mason jars, and cookbooks, brought in nearly $47,000 - a 1,200-percent increase over 2018.

This year, the fair also broke the advance sale admission record, selling 38,594 tickets. The previous record was in 2007 with 37,608 advance tickets sold.

