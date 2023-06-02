DMV hopes new technology will help cut down on wait times

State officials in 2020 let people delay getting their licenses renewed and it's still causing backups three years later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The DMV is working on cutting down on wait time with the help of workers and modern technology.

Right now, there's a limited number of offices in the state where you can get an appointment this month, and it's not a new problem. There have been months-long waits for appointments since the pandemic began.

State officials in 2020 let folks delay getting their licenses renewed and it's still causing backups three years later. Now you have to schedule a trip to the DMV months in advance or wait in long lines for the chance to be seen.

North Carolina DMV commissioner, Wayne Goodwin, is now working to modernize systems. The DMV is rolling out more online services like the ability to save a spot in line from your phone.

Goodwin is also pushing for kiosks in high-traffic areas across the Tar Heel state and to provide driver's license services at community events like the state fair.



But change can be slow and the state still has about a third of DMV jobs open.

Goodwin believes more workers are the key to shortening lines and wait times.

