GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you can't stand to wait, the DMV wanted to help bringing in extra staff on a Saturday to fast track Real ID applications in Greensboro.



"We staffed our offices or projected to staff our offices at 150 percent to accommodate the crowd,” said Genia Newkirk, DMV Regional Chief Examiner for the East.



But hang on a second, or three hours: the average wait at one point. The DMV computer system went down.



“We didn't expect it. We didn't anticipate it, but we accommodated customers as best as we could,” Newkirk said.



Most folks were surprised at the wait, but Kawania Lee knew what she was getting into.



"It's usually a long line to do these sorts of things so yes,” she said sitting in a chair she brought.



Staff took a step in the right direction when they got the computers working again by 1, but they closed at four, meaning not every made it inside.



"Unfortunately, but we're accommodating them by offering them an appointment,” Newkirk said.

If you want to make one of those appointments too, you must find a local office and call to schedule a time. The next open slot could be weeks away, so make sure to plan. Right now you can not make an appointment online.