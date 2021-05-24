‘Doby’ the macaw rescued after great escape with the help of bucket truck

The Macaw bird named, Doby flew away on what turned out to be one big adventure that ended in an even greater rescue.

A Greensboro family was on a desperate search to find their missing pet bird.

The Macaw bird named, Doby flew away on what turned out to be one big adventure that ended in an even greater rescue.

The blue and orange bird disappeared Sunday morning. She was spotted flying around the Grimsley High school area toward Benjamin Parkway.

Candy Brown the bird’s owner said, “We’re very heartbroken, scared and feeling helpless. We miss her so much! We need help finding her.”

Originally, she was found and the family hired a tree climber from Friendly Pets to help rescue her however, the unfamiliar climber spooked Doby. She flew off again and the search started all over.

The family had to come up with a new plan. This time it included a bucket truck and a family friend.

Thankfully, Doby was found once again and her rescuer, Perry Hunt Jr. got in his bucket truck and loaded up. The truck went almost all the way to the top of the tree. Her family kept calling the bird’s name in order not to spook her.