'We might actually be doing some undue harm' | Novant doctor says screen apnea more common during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of us are finding ourselves in front of screens--whether working from home, learning remotely or even spending time with loved ones.

All of that screen time has doctors wondering how it's affecting our health. The answer is that it's not just hard on our eyes.

Take a deep breath and you may notice you've been breathing shallow while reading this article on your laptop, tablet or smartphone.

It turns out there's a name for this phenomenon--screen apnea.

Most of us hold our breath or breathe less deeply while looking at screens.

"It's because we're focusing so much on the screen and focusing so much on how we appear or on what we're next going to say," Novant Health physician Dr. Russ Greenfield said.

Greenfield said that can affect people of all ages with workers spending the day in Zoom meetings and students learning virtually.

Experts said screen apnea can disrupt sleep, lower your energy and increase stress all because you're not breathing deeply. Greenfield said it's possible this could lead to a weakened immune system.

"Here we are using Zoom and all these different meetings to try and keep ourselves safe but if we don't take care of ourselves in the midst of those meetings we might actually be doing some undue harm," Greenfield said.

You probably can't stop working in front of a screen if you're working from home but Doctor Greenfield says there are three things that help.

First, think about your posture. Sit up instead of leaning into your computer. Second, take breaks when you can, no matter your age.

"Sitting on these chairs all day long and not moving our legs is probably gonna drive little ones crazy but it's not good for the adults either," Greenfield said.

Since this is all about breathing, take more deep breaths. Doctor Greenfield said yoga and meditation can help with that but being aware of your breaths can make a big difference on its own.