As expected there are still a lot of questions to be answered concerning the upcoming school year.
The COVID-19 virus has caused many changes and forced many to adjust quickly to new changes, safety regulations, and other protocols.
While many schools will have weeks of remote learning to begin the school year, some have opted for in-class learning. However, the majority will be doing a mixture of both throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
The debate on whether or not to have kids return to the classroom sparked quite the debate in the days leading up to various school districts making decisions on how to kick-off the school year.
Some parents felt that students should solely continue remote learning to ensure safety, while others encouraged in-person learning saying the isolation was just as bad as the virus as it can lead to mental health issues. Several also stated they were concerned there children might fall behind in their education via remote learning only.
Whether schools opted to begin the school year remotely or in the classroom, eventually, many students will make some type of transition back to the classroom during the duration of next year.
This brings up the question: Will there be any times when students can take off their masks during the school day?
Answer: Yes, but only in certain instances. Wearing a cloth face covering is required for all students K – grade 12, and for all teachers and school staff, unless a stated exception applies, or the individual is eating, drinking, or strenuously exercising. Schools/districts can also consider building in time throughout the school day when students, teachers, and staff can take short breaks from wearing cloth face coverings at times and in settings where risk for transmission is lower (e.g., outside and all people are consistently 6 feet apart). Mask breaks are recommended, but not required.