North Carolina researchers think they've found the 'secret' to a better Christmas tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's nothing like having a real Christmas tree in your home but it's a bummer when all those pine needles end up on your carpet. Now, researchers in North Carolina may have the secret to growing better trees that don't shed as much.

In fact, there's a whole Christmas Tree Genetics program dedicated to solving this problem. Researchers say they've identified which genes help trees hold on to their needles.

Now they are working on super seeds that could reach growers by 2028. The goal is to have less than 1% of a tree's needles fall off throughout the Christmas season.

And it's not just the needles. Researchers are also working on trees that have a stronger aroma, need less watering, and could even be resistant to climate change.

