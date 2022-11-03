Dog alerts family of house fire in Williamsville

It happened Friday morning, along Auxaire Drive, while the family was getting ready for the day.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville family is grateful that the damage was not worse when a fire started in their home.

It happened Friday morning, along Auxaire Drive, while the family was getting ready for the day. Pierre Aubertin says he didn't think much of it when their dog started barking.

But 11-year-old Jack was actually alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom. Aubertin acted quickly once he saw the flames, grabbing a fire extinguisher and putting it out.

He says, luckily, he had fire safety training at work just last week.

"The whole second floor was engulfed in black smoke, it was pretty bad," Aubertin said. "I shudder to think what would've happened if we didn't have him to alert us in time because, I mean, the fire was spreading quickly, so every second counted.

"We would've lost the house if he hadn't warned us in time."

Aubertin says he went out and bought four brand new fire extinguishers, one for each floor of the house, plus the garage.

Firefighters also recommend having a smoke detector in every bedroom and changing the batteries twice a year. The perfect time to keep that schedule is at the beginning, and the end, of Daylight Savings Time, which happens to be this weekend.