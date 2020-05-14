FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says people need to be careful because of a series of dog bites.

They say their Animal Services Division has noticed a marked increase in dog bites. Usually the number climbs a bit in the warmer months but in May of 2019 there were 82 animal bites for the whole month in Forsyth County. 13 days into may and there have already been 50 bites reported.

Captain Van Loveland, the Animal Services Division Commander says the increase is likely because more people are at home or walking in their neighborhoods so there are more chances to be bitten. “We want our community members, both two- and four-legged, to be safe," said Loveland.

The Sheriff's Office included these safety practices:

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines. It's the law and vet offices are still open.

Don't leave kids unattended with animals, even the family pet. They may not pick up on the subtle cues that an animal is uncomfortable.

Leave animals alone if you don't know them.

Forsyth County ordinances prohibit pets that "run at large." That means they have to stay on your property and when they're not they have to be kept on a leash.

And if you are bitten report it to animal services by calling 336-703-2480 and picking option 1.

RELATED: Woman sues animal shelter over bite to her finger

RELATED: SC deputy uses taser on his K-9 after it bites cow

RELATED: Police: Woman who owned Great Danes bled to death from bites