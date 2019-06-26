GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County officials tell WFMY News 2, a two-year-old child was bitten by a husky mix dog while visiting the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

It happened around 3:00 pm Wednesday while a family was evaluating a husky mix for possible adoption.

In line with Guilford County animal bite protocols, the dog has been moved into isolation for review. Shelter staff has confirmed that the dog is current on all of its vaccinations. Management is looking into the incident to verify if all handling procedures were followed.

The child's name and condition have not been released.