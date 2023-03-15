Dog dead, woman hurt in house fire in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A dog is dead, and a woman is severely injured after a house fire on Horseshoe Drive in Summerfield Wednesday morning, Summerfield fire crews said.
They got the call around 4:40 a.m.
Another person and dog were able to get out the house.
It is believed that there were no working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire.
Summerfield fire crews do not suspect foul play and they are at the scene investigating what the cause of the fire might be.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for more updates.
