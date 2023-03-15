Dog dead, woman hurt in house fire in Summerfield

It is believed that there were no working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A dog is dead, and a woman is severely injured after a house fire on Horseshoe Drive in Summerfield Wednesday morning, Summerfield fire crews said.

They got the call around 4:40 a.m.

Another person and dog were able to get out the house.

Summerfield fire crews do not suspect foul play and they are at the scene investigating what the cause of the fire might be.

Summerfield and Greensboro fire departments responded.



When Crews arrived on scene, they do not believe there were working smoke alarms, because they did not hear them going off. — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) March 15, 2023

#BREAKING : house fire on Horseshoe Dr. in Summerfield, near Lake Higgins Park, seriously injured one person.



Two people live in the home, one person escaped, and the other person fire crews had to rescue. There were also two dogs, one dog died in the fire. pic.twitter.com/UJFoozkJDP — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) March 15, 2023

