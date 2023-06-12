Dog dies, 4 displaced in fire in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said four people were displaced and a dog died in a house fire on Iris Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people were displaced and a dog died after a fire in Winston-Salem overnight Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said they responded to the 3000 block of Iris Drive around 2 a.m.

The fire is under control.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.