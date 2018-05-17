HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point woman is in the hospital after a dog attacked her. The attack only stopped after a man jumped in and beat the dog off her.

"Waking up to someone getting attacked by a dog unexpectedly -- it ain't the first thing you wake up to," said Dameon Cantrell, who was just a few houses up when the attack happened.

Dameon Cantrell recalls his wild morning.

"I was just sleeping, and end up hearing somebody screaming for help and ended up waking up," said Cantrell.

Cantrell was just a couple houses up says usually he wouldn't even be there, but today he was in the right place at the right time.

"Ran up and tried to pull him off at first, but the way the dog was on top of her it was pulling her and I was kicking it and pulling on it until I grabbed a chair and tried to hit it with the chair and get it off her because by that time it was getting a little out of hand," said Cantrell.

Cantrell says the dog, which he says looked like a pitbull, seemed focused on biting the woman wherever it could.

"Legs -- thighs -- arms -- hands. It wasn't even worried about me -- as I'm doing what I'm doing -- trying to interfere, it's just trying to bite her," said Cantrell.

Eventually, Cantrell and the victim managed to get the dog off and held it down until officers got there to take it away.

Cantrell's thankful he walked away with nothing but a bloody shirt -- and hopes for the best for a woman who's name he doesn't even know.

"I'm just glad shes okay. She ain't hurt too bad, or I hope she ain't hurt too bad," said Cantrell.

As for the woman we just know she was transported for medical care.

The dog has been taken by Animal Control Officers.

It is up to date on its rabies shots, and has been labeled as dangerous.

© 2018 WFMY