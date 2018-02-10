GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Greensboro Fire and Rescue are searching Lake Townsend for a man who might have possibly fallen out of his boat.
WFMY News 2 has confirmed, rescuers started the search after someone called 911 and reported a boat with only a dog in it on the lake around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Police and Fire are asking drivers to avoid the area of North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way, until further notice.
