GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Greensboro Fire and Rescue are searching Lake Townsend for a man who might have possibly fallen out of his boat.

WFMY News 2 has confirmed, rescuers started the search after someone called 911 and reported a boat with only a dog in it on the lake around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and Fire are asking drivers to avoid the area of North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way, until further notice.

Search and rescue efforts are on to find a person who fell into #LakeTownsend this afternoon. @GSOFireDept @GSO_Police and @GuilfordCounty Emergency crews are responding @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6fHxhSYGyU — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) October 2, 2018

