Fires destroys apartments in Greensboro days before Christmas

x
More than three hours after the fire started, the Greensboro Fire Department was searching two apartments to see if anyone was inside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A home was destroyed just three days before Christmas by a fire at a Greensboro apartment complex.

The fire started around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at Myers Pointe at Greenbriar in the 200 block of Greenbriar Road.

Video from a News 2 viewer showed flames shooting from at least one of the apartments and smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters appeared to be just arriving to put out the fire, as sirens could be heard in the distance.

Investigators said the family was not home when the fire started but that family dog was trapped inside and died. 

The family of five will be staying with family, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Greensboro apartments catch fire days before Christmas