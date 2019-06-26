GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County officials tell WFMY News 2 the husky-mix dog that bit a 2-year-old boy at the shelter last month has been euthanized. They also said the dog did not have rabies.

County officials said the child was bitten while visiting the Guilford County Animals Shelter with family last month. The family was evaluating the husky mix for a possible adoption.

The dog was moved into isolation for review, which is in line with Guilford County animal bite protocols. Shelter staff said the dog was current on all of its vaccinations. Management is looking into the incident to verify if all handling procedures were followed.

The child's condition was not released. WFMY News 2 is working to get more details from county officials on what happened and how the child is doing.