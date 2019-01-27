WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department rescued a dog Sunday morning during an apartment fire on N. Cherry Street.

No one was injured. In photos posted to social media, the dog was seen to be wrapped up in towels while being cared to by Forsyth County Emergency Services.

The fire was reported as under control around 9:35. Video showed flames emerging from a window.

The Red Cross is helping two displaced men from the fire.

