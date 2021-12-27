It was a sweet reunion for 76-yr-old Danny from Spring. His dog Yogi was dognapped from his car on Christmas Day while he was at a gas station.

SPRING, Texas — A local man and his family were desperately looking for their dog after he was taken on Christmas Day.

Yogi was sitting inside a car at a gas station in Spring when thieves took him. It happened at the intersection of 1960 and Imperial Valley Drive.

"I got him as a puppy," said Danny Thomason.

Danny Thomason got Yogi more than five years ago. And from day one, they were inseparable. Thomason is retired and lives alone.

"It was just me and him. We go everywhere together take trips together, so it’s just like losing your child," Thomason said.

On Christmas morning, Thomason pulled up to a gas station in Spring and left Yogi in the car with the window cracked to keep it cool for him.

He went inside to pay for gas and by the time he was out, his dog was gone.

"I wasn’t in there for more than a couple of minutes, I guess," Thomason said. "It was like one of your children, and he was one of your children. I was heartbroken and afraid for him and a tremendous loss."

A sweet reunion for 76-yr-old Danny from Spring. His dog Yogi was dognapped from his car on Christmas Day while he was at a gas station. But today deputies with the @HCSOTexas Proactive Auto Theft Unit found Yogi. Catch the full reunion only @KHOU tonight. pic.twitter.com/7gVjhrNFL0 — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) December 27, 2021

Thomason and his family had been searching for him desperately, doing everything they could to get the word out. They even filled a report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

While a KHOU 11 News crew was at the gas station on Monday afternoon, Thomason got a call. Deputies found Yogi.

Thomason was overjoyed to finally get Yogi back. His Christmas nightmare had turned into Christmas bliss.

"You can just imagine getting your child back after being kidnapped it's just the greatest gift," Thomason said.

Proactive Auto Theft Unit investigated a theft of a dog from a car that happened on Christmas Day. A vigorous investigation led to the location and recovery of the dog. The dog was reunited with the owner, who shed tears of joy. This is community service at its best. pic.twitter.com/Uz3HWTeQTt — HCSO Special Investigations Division (@HCSO_SID) December 27, 2021

Thomason said he is so happy Yogi is back he’s going to take him to visit all his family members who helped spread the word. He also got a chance to thank those undercover deputies with the Proactive Auto Theft Unit.

As for how Yogi was found, undercover deputies were led to a nearby home and deputies were able to later recover the dog at another location. They said they expect charges to be filed soon.