Pet snakes and a dog saved from Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Firefighters saved a dog and several pet snakes from a home that caught fire in Burlington Wednesday night.

It happened on Catherine Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived, the whole family had gotten out of the house.

Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor. The flames were quickly knocked out limiting further damage to the home.